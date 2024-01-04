Authorities pursued a stolen vehicle before losing eyes on the suspect in downtown Los Angeles Thursday night.

The black SUV traveled at high speeds on the 60 Freeway before transitioning to the 110 Freeway as California Highway Patrol officers chased the suspect.

The pursuit initially began out of Riverside County before traveling toward downtown L.A. The driver was reportedly livestreaming the pursuit and watching news coverage of the chase while hitting speeds over 100 miles per hour.

There were also reports the driver planned to ditch the vehicle near the 2nd Street tunnel in downtown near Spring Street but the driver ended up staying in the same vehicle.

Authorities pursued a stolen vehicle in downtown Los Angeles on Jan. 4, 2024. (KTLA)

The suspect narrowly missed multiple vehicles as it swerved dangerously between lanes and, at times, cut other drivers off.

As the suspect entered the downtown L.A. area, the vehicle was lost among the buildings by ground units and airships.

Footage of the pursuit can be viewed in the video player above.