Fire crews are battling a brush fire that broke out in Sylmar on Tuesday afternoon.

The Newhall Pass Fire is burning along Sierra Highway near the 5 and 14 Freeways, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The blaze was reported around 3:30 p.m. at around five acres and had grown to 10 acres by 4 p.m. Officials say the flames have the potential to spread to 100 acres.

The flames are burning near a commercial building in the brush-filled area with heavy plumes of smoke seen covering the hills.

Ground units are responding to the scene along with air tankers and helicopters dropping water and fire retardant. Officials say ground units are struggling to access the fire due to the brush-heavy terrain.

No homes were immediately threatened so far

Sky5 is overhead. This developing story will be updated.