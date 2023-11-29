Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department are in a standoff with an armed passenger in an Uber in L.A.’s Mount Washington neighborhood.

According to LAPD officials, the original call came out around 7:35 a.m. in the 4500 block of Marmion Way near Museum Drive.

An Uber driver contacted LAPD to report a passenger in the vehicle with a gun, police said.

LAPD in a standoff with an armed Uber passenger on Nov. 29, 2023. (Sky5)

A train was being held at the station, and an LAPD officer was seen speaking with the train’s conductor. (Sky5)

The driver made it out of the vehicle safely, telling authorities that the armed passenger was refusing to exit.

Officers were seen with their guns drawn at 10 a.m. as a train arrived at the adjacent Museum Station.

The train was being held at the station as an LAPD officer spoke with the conductor.

Metro issued an alert on social media regarding the closure, saying that there will be no train service between Highland Park and Heritage Square due to the police activity.

A negotiator has made contact with the suspect as of 9:45 a.m.

Marmion Way is closed between Museum Drive and Avenue 45, Sky5 footage shows.

Check back for updates to this developing story.