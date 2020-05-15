Live video feeds allow users to help spot wildfires in Southern California

A photo of Santiago Peak from one of Southern California Edison’s publicly viewable live feed cameras covering its territory most vulnerable to wildfires.(Southern California Edison / AlertWildfire)

Stuck at home because of the coronavirus? Maybe you can help spot a wildfire.

As part of its mandated fire mitigation plan, Southern California Edison has installed 161 live feed cameras on towers across the region and has invited the public to view them and report signs of trouble.

“Especially now if people are home … they can look at free views out there, they can identify a smoke plume immediately, pick up the phone, call the fire folks and they can roll resources almost immediately,” said Don Daigler, Southern California Edison’s director of business resiliency.

The camera installation was done in partnership with UC San Diego, the University of Oregon and the University of Nevada, Reno. The utility owns the equipment and feeds the images into the wider, university-run network, AlertWildfire, that has similar cameras set up across the state and parts of Nevada, providing panoramic views of the state’s dried, golden hills and forests.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.