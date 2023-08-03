Lizzo attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

World-famous singer, songwriter and musician Lizzo responded Thursday to a lawsuit from a trio of dancers alleging they were “exposed to an overtly sexual atmosphere that permeated their workplace.”

The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court Tuesday by dancers Arianna Davis, Noelle Rodriguez and Crystal Williams, who said the abusive behavior took place while they were on tour with Lizzo, according to a report by the Hill.

Lizzo attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Among the accusations, some of the plaintiffs complained they were pressured into taking part in a “severely uncomfortable” nude photo shoot. They were also allegedly forced into a “sexually charged and uncomfortable environment” with nude dancers at an Amsterdam nightclub, the Hill reported.

Lizzo issued a statement on Instagram Thursday in response to the allegations.

“These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.

“These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional,” the post read.

The lawsuit is seeking unspecified damages against Lizzo, who is known for promoting body positivity in her music.