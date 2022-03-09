Loaded ‘ghost gun’ seized from student at East Los Angeles adult school

Authorities seized a loaded gun from a student at a Los Angeles adult school campus Wednesday, the Los Angeles Times reported.

A 22-year-old man was taken into custody, school police spokesperson Sgt. Rudy Perez told the newspaper, after an unregistered 9 mm Glock “ghost gun” was allegedly found in his possession at the East Los Angeles Occupational Center.

A school police officer was already on campus Wednesday morning to investigate an unrelated fight when an administrator and student said they were concerned about the student, who had reportedly talked about bringing a gun to campus previously.

The student also seemed to be acting erratically Wednesday morning, Perez said.

Separately, authorities are investigating a large fight at Crenshaw High School — about 13 miles (21 kilometers) away from the adult school campus — on Wednesday morning, the Times reported.

More than 100 students were involved — the school has an enrollment of 500 — as participants or onlookers, the newspaper reported. The high school was on lockdown for hours and students were dismissed early.