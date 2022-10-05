A mural dedicated to famous mountain lion P-22 was completed in Silver Lake recently.

The tribute to the big cat was painted by local artist Corie Mattie and is part of the National Wildlife Federation’s #SaveLACougars campaign.

Mattie said on her Instagram page that P-22 once showed up in her yard, where “he stares into my soul for a solid 30 seconds,” and allowed her to take a video with her phone.

Mattie decided to draw P-22 and use some of the proceeds to help the mountain lion’s “well being.”

Eventually, that turned into a mural project dedicated to P-22, which can be seen on the side of the Hype fitness center on Hyperion Avenue near Griffith Park Boulevard and reads “Peace Love & P-22.”

P-22 became famous after being featured in National Geographic in 2013.