Local barber killed in Watts neighborhood drive-by shooting; 2nd victim hospitalized

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles that left a local barber dead and a second man hospitalized Tuesday night.

The two victims were standing in front of a liquor store in the 1800 block of East 105th Street when a vehicle with four people inside passed by shortly after 8 p.m., a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department stated.

One or more people opened fire from inside the vehicle, striking both men, officials said.

One of the victims, a black man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A friend identified the victims as Steve, a local barber and father. “It’s just a tragedy to have this happen to him,” Will Jones said.

Steve was also a mentor to people in the neighborhood, Jones added. “It’s just so sad … he’s going to be missed by the community” he said.

The second victim, identified only as a black man in his 20s, was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, according to the Police Department.

The assailants fled the scene in an unknown direction.

No description of their vehicle was given.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact the LAPD at 877-527-3247. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.