Local church gives away thousands of toys as part of annual event

Children in Whittier were treated to some early Christmas gifts on Sunday as part of a local church’s annual toy giveaway.

The Freedom City Church, located at 6355 Greenleaf Avenue in Whittier, hosts its annual Christmas at Freedom event each year during the holiday season.

This year’s giveaway theme was “Christmas Toy Wonderland,” complete with Santa, “Toy Story” characters and real snow.

The children receiving the toys could not have been more excited to receive their gifts a day before many others do, but church staff are just as enthusiastic about giving the toys out.

“We are thrilled to be able to spread Christmas cheer on Christmas Eve,” Senior Pastor of Freedom City Church Jason Lozano said. “It’s really special to have the opportunity to share Christmas joy with thousands of children and families through the giving of toys and this entire Christmas event.”

The first giveaway period began at 9 a.m. followed by another one at 11 a.m., church officials said, with two more scheduled for 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

For more information, visit www.go2freedom.org or visit their Instagram page.