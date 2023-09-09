Local cycling store on brink of shutting down after robbery

A family-owned business in L.A. County is reeling from a robbery that has left them close to shutting their doors for good.

Irwindale Cycles on Arrow Highway had nearly $40,000 worth of bikes and inventory stolen from them during a break-in last week, according to a GoFundMe set up to help the business recoup some of their losses.

“This isn’t a corporation or franchise owned store; this is a family who has tirelessly spent years creating and supporting the cycling community we have come to know today in the San Gabriels,” the GoFundMe said. “This kind of loss to a family-owned shop is devastating…but even worse would be the loss of their store in the next few months.”

A woman was able to take two pictures of the alleged robbers on a train before they exited in Pasadena. (GoFundMe)

A woman was able to take two pictures of the alleged robbers on a train before they exited in Pasadena. (GoFundMe)

Irwindale Cycles as seen in an undated photo. (GoFundMe)

According to the GoFundMe, a woman was able to take two pictures of the alleged robbers with the stolen bikes on a train before they exited in Pasadena.

The owners, identified only as Walter and Norma, have mentored local cyclists for years, the fundraiser said.

Organizers are putting together a group bike ride outside of the shop, but a date for the ride has not yet been set.

To donate to the GoFundMe set up to help Irwindale Cycles recover from the robbery, click here.