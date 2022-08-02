The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors issued a proclamation Tuesday morning that declares Monkeypox a local emergency.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell said the proclamation was made in order to bolster the county’s response to the monkeypox outbreak.

“This proclamation is critical in helping us get ahead of this virus,” City News Service reported Mitchell as saying in a statement.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a state of emergency on Monday due to the growing number of Monkeypox cases.

“California is working urgently across all levels of government to slow the spread of monkeypox, leveraging our robust testing, contact tracing and community partnerships strengthened during the pandemic to ensure that those most at risk are our focus for vaccines, treatment and outreach,” Gov. Newsom said in a statement.

