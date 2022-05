Children’s Hospital Los Angeles says it is seeing longer wait times in the emergency room as children with colds and other respiratory viruses are flooding in.

Infectious disease experts say while a typical flu season in Los Angeles County ends in April, hospital staff are seeing an increase in flu cases in children all the way into late May.

Hospital officials warn the influx of patients is contributing to longer wait times in E.R.

Lauren Lyster reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on May 19, 2022.