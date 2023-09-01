A Los Angeles area hospital is seeking the identity of a man who is currently hospitalized and unable to identify himself.

The man has been receiving treatment at Los Angeles General Medical Center in Boyle Heights for one day after he was brought to the hospital from an undisclosed location.

The man is believed to be about 35 years old with an average build, black hair and brown eyes. He’s 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 172 pounds, hospital officials say.

While additional details about the man’s identity are limited, the hospital said he does have several distinctive tattoos.

Los Angeles General Medical Center is looking to identify this patient who has been hospitalized since late August 2023. (LA General Medical Center)

Among the tattoos listed is a tattoo of Benjamin Franklin on his chest with the words “In God We Trust.” On his left arm he has a tattoo of a pyramid with a floating eye, similar to that seen on the United States $1 bill. On his right arm, he has a tattoo of a bald eagle.

Details about the man’s condition are unclear and the hospital cannot disclose many details about his injuries due to patient confidentiality laws.

Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to contact Yen Sau or Cesar Robles who are clinical social workers at Los Angeles General Medical Center. Calls can be made to either 323-409-4860 or 323-409-6884.

Earlier this week, the hospital announced it was also looking to identify a man who had been hospitalized for more than two weeks.

Los Angeles General is located at 2051 Marengo St. in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. The medical center rebranded from Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center earlier this year.