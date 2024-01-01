Southern California welcomed at least three brand new residents born on New Year’s Day at local hospitals.

In Long Beach, young Javier, the first child of Compton residents Lucerito Quevedo and Javier Gomez, was born at 1:38 a.m. at the Cheres Mari Laulhere BirthCare Center at MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital.

The infant came into the world weighing 6 pounds, 6 ounces.

Lucerito Quevedo and Javier Gomez, of Compton, welcomed their first child, named Javier. (MemorialCare Hospital Long Beach)

“We didn’t imagine that Javier would be born on New Year’s Day, since his due date was supposed to be January 14,” Lucerito said in a hospital news release. “We were excited to meet him so we couldn’t be happier to have him here with us two weeks early. It was definitely a great way to celebrate the new year.”

The newly minted parents were gifted a “First Baby Basket” stuff with onesies, receiving blankets, bathing items and diapers in celebration of having the hospital’s first baby of the year.

In Glendale, baby Theodore was born at 3:42 a.m. at USC Verdugo Hills Hospital. Parents Andy and Annie, who is an ophthalmologist at USSC Roski Eye Institute, were gifted a basket of supplies donated by the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Baby Theodore was born to parents Andy and Annie. (USC Verdugo Hills Hospital)

USC-VHH nurse Mindi Rub, RN, also handmade a blanket for the hospital’s first New Year’s baby, a tradition she’s kept up for 30 years.

In Panorama City, Nicholas Richard Valera was born at 5:05 a.m. at Kaiser Permanente.

The Valera family welcomed their second son Nicholas Richard Valera. (Kaiser Permanente)

Residents of Encino, Bridgette and Daniel Valera, along with their 7-year-old son Matthew, welcomed baby Nicholas who came into the world weighing 7 pounds, 4 ounces and spanning 20 inches.