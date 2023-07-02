Thousands of unionized hotel workers are threatening to strike after the contract between the hotels and the union expired.

Up to 15,000 employees in the Unite Here Local 11 union could walk off the job this weekend, which would affect 65 major hotels in Los Angeles and Orange counties, including Ritz-Carlton, Hilton, Marriott, and Four Seasons.

According to hotel officials, facilities will remain open and management and other non-unionized employees will be in place if a strike occurs.

The impending strike would be amongst the largest in the region’s history.