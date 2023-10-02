20 police officers will be donning aprons at a local California Pizza Kitchen on Wednesday as part of a larger fundraiser for the Special Olympics of Southern California.

Uniformed LAPD reserve officers are set to be hosts, waiters and bussers at the CPK located in the Westfield Century City and serve food and drinks alongside restaurant staff from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Patrons will have the opportunity to tip the officer to benefit the Special Olympics fundraiser in addition to their regular gratuity for the server.

According to the fundraiser’s website, 20% of all food and beverage sales will benefit local Special Olympics athletes during CPK’s Tip-A-Cop night.

In addition, three other local California Pizza Kitchens are hosting a Tip-A-Cop event at their restaurants on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.:

LAPD Custody Division officers will be at the California Pizza Kitchen in Lakewood

Brea Police Department officers will be at the California Pizza Kitchen in the Brea Mall

Orange County Sheriff’s deputies will be at the California Pizza Kitchen in Mission Viejo

Click here for a complete list of CPK locations participating in the Tip-A-Cop fundraiser benefitting the Special Olympics throughout the month of October.