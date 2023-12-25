While many across the world wished for more money this year for Christmas, one lucky SoCal resident had their wish come true.

“A Christmas present worth $2.08 million” was sold at the Donut Storr on Knott Drive in Anaheim, lottery officials said.

The player matched all five numbers – 5, 12, 20, 24 and 29 – but didn’t match the Powerball of 4. Had they done so, they would have taken home the jackpot of $638 million.

That $638 million jackpot now rolls to an estimated $685 million, lottery officials said on X, formerly Twitter.

A total of 141,939 winning tickets were sold across California for Monday night’s drawing, according to the Powerball website.

Powerball tickets cost $2, and drawings are scheduled for every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 7:59 p.m.