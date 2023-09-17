First responders on the scene of a double fatal crash between two planes on Sept. 17, 2023, in Reno. (Aio Filmz)

Two pilots were killed at an air racing event in Reno Sunday when their planes collided after landing, officials with the Reno Air Racing Association (RARA) announced.

The incident occurred at around 2:15 p.m. at the end of the T-6 Gold race.

“…upon landing, two planes collided and it has been confirmed that both pilots are deceased,” RARA said in a statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

Officials added that there were no civilian injuries and that they were in the process of gathering and confirming additional details about the collision. Families of both of the victims were notified.

One of the pilots, identified by City News Service as Chris Rushing, flew out of Van Nuys Airport. The other pilot, identified as Nick Macy, was based out of Siskiyou County in Northern California.

“Both expertly skilled pilots and Gold winners in the T-6 Class, Macy piloted Six-Cat and Rushing flew Baron’s Revenge,” RARA said.

Racing officials said they were cooperating with the National Transportation Safety Board, the Federal Aviation Administration and all local authorities in Reno to identify the cause of the crash.

“I am completely heartbroken,” Fred Telling, RARA Chairman and T-6 Class President, said. “These two pilots weren’t just an integral part of the National Championship Air Race family, they were a part of my family. My heart goes out to their own families and to all of the spectators and fans who have so enthusiastically supported us this week.”

All racing operations were suspended after the deadly crash.