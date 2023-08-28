With a touching final radio call and a cake, police in Placentia, California honored a beloved K9 officer who retired last week.

“We would like to thank K9 Kyra for her 38-and-a-half dog years … otherwise known as eight human years of distinguished service to the Placentia Police Department,” the dispatcher says in a video posted to social media featuring the nine-year-old Belgian Malinois and her handler, Officer Jeff Irvine.

“You can now take your well-deserved rest, chase squirrels instead of bad guys and enjoy some belly rubs and back scratches. Your presence will be greatly missed. Go enjoy being a dog. Good girl, Kyra. Good girl.”

Members of the Placentia Police Department pose with K9 Kyra. Aug. 25, 2023. (Placentia PD)

Placentia Police shared a photo of local children sharing messages of gratitude to retiring K9 Kyra. Aug. 25, 2023. (Placentia PD)

K9 officer Kyra enjoys her retirement cake. Aug, 25, 2023. (Placentia PD)

In her eight years of service, Kyra recovered $10 million to $15 million in cash, over 100 kilograms of narcotics, and ensured “the safety of our community each and every shift,” police said.

The Department also shared photos of Kyra enjoying her retirement cake and local children sharing messages of gratitude.

Kyra will enjoy her retirement years with Officer Irvine and his family, where she has lived since she and Irvine became partners in 2020.

Placentia is located in northern Orange County near Anaheim.