Local resident helping small businesses amid COVID-19 by filming advertisements

"Angeleno Cards," created to help families who are suffering financially because of the COVID-19 pandemic, were being distributed to thousands of qualifying Los Angeles residents on Wednesday, but because the demand was so overwhelming, more donations are needed.

More than 500,000 people applied for the Angeleno Card, a preloaded debit card with anywhere from $700 to $1,500 depending on the size and income of each family household. To be eligible for the no-fee Angeleno Card, residents must have had their income reduced by at least 50% due to the pandemic and have a total household income that fell below the poverty line prior to the outbreak.