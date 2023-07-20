A softball team from Walnut needs help raising travel funds to get to the national tournament they qualified for this year.

The 14U Walnut Softball All-Star Team won championships in La Verne and Redondo Beach to start off their season and finished second at the USA Softball Northern District Championships and State Championships, according to a GoFundMe set up to raise money for tournament fees and travel expenses.

In each of the tournaments, the girls faced early elimination and played as many as five games in a single day.

As a result of their success on the field, they have qualified for the National Championships in Roseville, California, a city near Sacramento.

“This is an amazing opportunity for these hometown athletes,” the GoFundMe said.

To donate to the 14U Walnut Softball All-Star Team, click here.