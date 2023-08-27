The El Segundo 12U All Stars won the Little League World Series Sunday with a dramatic walk-off home run in the sixth inning.
In celebration of the team’s hard-fought 6-5 victory over Curacao, several local sports teams have reacted on social media.
Lakers: “Congrats, Champs!”
Dodgers: “CONGRATULATIONS, CHAMPS! 🏆”
Rams: “Another team of champions in LA 🏆 Congrats, El Segundo Little League!!”
USC Athletics: “Congratulations to El Segundo Little League on winning the #LLWS! Proud of the way you represented LA!”
Chargers: “WORLD SERIES CHAMPS! congrats to the el segundo little league team 👏👏”
Angles: “Congratulations, El Segundo Little League! 🏆”
Sparks: “City of Champions! 🏆 Congrats to El Segundo on winning the 2023 @LittleLeague World Series!”
Kings: “CHAMPIONS 🏆🏆🏆 Congratulations to our friends with the El Segundo Little League team 👏”
El Segundo’s Little League championship Sunday was the city’s first-ever and the eighth for California.