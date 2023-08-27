The El Segundo 12U All Stars won the Little League World Series Sunday with a dramatic walk-off home run in the sixth inning.

In celebration of the team’s hard-fought 6-5 victory over Curacao, several local sports teams have reacted on social media.

El Segundo’s Louis Lappe celebrates with teammates after hitting a walk-off home run in the Little League World Series Championship game on Aug. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Lakers: “Congrats, Champs!”

Dodgers: “CONGRATULATIONS, CHAMPS! 🏆”

Rams: “Another team of champions in LA 🏆 Congrats, El Segundo Little League!!”

USC Athletics: “Congratulations to El Segundo Little League on winning the #LLWS! Proud of the way you represented LA!”

Chargers: “WORLD SERIES CHAMPS! congrats to the el segundo little league team 👏👏”

Angles: “Congratulations, El Segundo Little League! 🏆”

Sparks: “City of Champions! 🏆 Congrats to El Segundo on winning the 2023 @LittleLeague World Series!”

Kings: “CHAMPIONS 🏆🏆🏆 Congratulations to our friends with the El Segundo Little League team 👏”

El Segundo’s Little League championship Sunday was the city’s first-ever and the eighth for California.