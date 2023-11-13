After thousands of dollars in jewelry and other items were stolen from the locker room of players on the University of Colorado football team at the Rose Bowl last month, several high school students from Riverside County are considered suspects, authorities confirmed to KTLA.

The thefts occurred on Oct. 28 as the Buffaloes were playing the UCLA Bruins in Pasadena.

As the team returned to the locker room after losing the game 28-16, at least five players discovered their valuables, including gold and diamond chains, according to reporting from The Denver Post, had been taken.

While authorities in Pasadena confirmed to KTLA that the students are from Beaumont High School, they would not confirm other media reports that it was four “recruits on an official visit to UCLA for the game.”

Asked for comment, officials at the Beaumont Unified School District also declined to name the number of students or say if they were on an official visit to the university, but released the following statement to KTLA:

“We are disappointed and disheartened to hear of the alleged involvement of Beaumont High School students in the incident at the UCLA-Colorado football game on October 28. We strive to promote strong character and integrity in our students, and the alleged actions do not represent our core values as a school, District, and community. While the students were not at the UCLA-Colorado football game as part of a school-sponsored event the District is cooperating fully with Pasadena Police Department’s investigation.”

Some of the stolen items have already been returned, with parents of the students mailing some items back, the Pasadena Star-News reported.

City of Pasadena Public Information Officer Lisa Derderian told KTLA that the case has been turned over to the juvenile division of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.