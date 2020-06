The protest in downtown Long Beach started peacefully Sunday on Ocean Boulevard.

But while hundreds demonstrated against the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, a separate, growing group began robbing stores in the Pike Outlets a block away.

A strip mall at Seventh Street and Long Beach Boulevard in Long Beach is ransacked on May 31, 2020. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Soon, more than 100 people were robbing stores. Some protesters went to the mall and begged looters to stop.

“Is this how you protest?” one demonstrator screamed at a looter as he emerged from a T-Mobile store.

1 p.m. curfew set for business districts across Long Beach; citywide curfew effective 4 p.m. https://t.co/WdDJs8ixZv — KTLA (@KTLA) June 1, 2020