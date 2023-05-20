Anger is brewing among locals who say police are cracking down on a popular event involving lowriders cruising in Highland Park on Saturday night.

Locals were excited to show off their classic rides during a planned cruise on York Boulevard, but said Los Angeles police are trying to deter them.

LAPD has put up “No Stopping” signs ahead of the event, with heavy police presence expected. However, some drivers feel they’re being unfairly targeted and discriminated against.

Participants tell KTLA they feel their character is being unfairly questioned and they don’t understand why officers are cracking down on them.

The “No Parking” signs showed up on York Boulevard overnight with a “No Stopping 11 a.m. to midnight – Saturday Only” notation clearly printed on them.

“It’s very sad that they’re trying to run us out of our own neighborhood,” said Tony Ruiz, a local car enthusiast. “We’re hardworking Angelenos. We don’t bother anybody. To fix an old Chevy car or any make of car costs a lot of money.”

Locals upset over LAPD’s “No Stopping” signs ahead of lowrider cruise event in Highland Park on May 20, 2023. (KTLA)

“We’re not here to cause any trouble,” said Javier Lugo, a local car enthusiast. “We’re all workers, all family-oriented, no gang members. Most of us go to church. So, it’s not right.”

LAPD Captain Kelly Muniz confirmed the signage posts with a statement:

“The Los Angeles Police Department did place no parking signs on York Blvd. in advance of this large-scale event that is widely advertised and unpermitted. The Department welcomes meeting with the organizer to assist in completing the proper permits and finding a suitable location where the event can be held that serves the residents and business owners in the area as well as the group holding the event.”

Organizers of the York Boulevard cruise night posted on social media that despite the signs, the event will still be held as planned.

Participants who spoke with KTLA said they’re willing to pay for any parking or traffic tickets they may receive while they do not want to see any violence take place during the event.

“We love the car culture,” said Sonny Boy, a local business owner. “We embrace it. It’s part of who I am and where I come from. We get a lot of good people coming in and I’ve never had a problem.”

The York Boulevard lowrider cruise night is expected to run until 10 p.m. on Saturday night.