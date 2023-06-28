Long Beach police are investigating several commercial burglaries that have occurred throughout the city this month.

In each incident, an outside lockbox was disabled, and in most cases, the keys were used to enter the business, police said.

Different items were stolen in each incident and include miscellaneous paperwork and electronics.

Though the circumstances of each incident are similar, it is unclear if they are related.

Police provided the following details about each incident:

June 13 around 2:00 a.m. at 5656 E 2nd St.

June 14 at 1806 Ximeno Ave.

June 15 at 4801 E. 2nd St.

June 18 around 9 a.m. at 1714 Clark Ave.

June 22 around 4:15 a.m. at 6467 E. Pacific Coast Highway

June 27 around 2:00 a.m. at 5710 E. 7th St.

June 27 around 2:00 a.m. at 5708 E. 7th St.

Police do not have any suspect information, but are working to determine if there are more incidents that may be related.

Anyone with information about the break ins is encouraged to call the Long Beach Police Department’s burglary detail at 562-570-7351.