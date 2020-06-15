Loma Linda man accused of imprisoning, drugging, raping missing girl

Joshua Lewis Blackwell-Tallen, 31, of Loma Linda, pictured in a photo released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department following his arrest on June 12, 2020.

Investigators are looking for any possible additional victims after they arrested a man Friday on suspicion of holding a runaway girl against her will at a Loma Linda hotel, drugging her and raping her, authorities said.

Joshua Lewis Blackwell-Tallen, 31, of Loma Linda was booked on suspicion of false imprisonment, sex with a minor under 16 years old, rape of an unconscious person and arranging to meet a minor for sex, according to San Bernardino County booking records.

Deputies learned Friday of a runaway girl “who they believed was being held against her will” at a hotel in the 24000 block of University Avenue, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a written statement.

Investigators went to the hotel where they found both the missing girl and Blackwell-Tallen, officials said.

“Deputies obtained evidence that (Blackwell-Tallen) groomed the juvenile via the internet and arranged for her to be transported to the location, according to the statement. “Once at the location (he) held the victim against her will, and drugged and raped her.”

Detectives suspected Blackwell-Tallen may have victimized others, and urged anyone with information to contact the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department’s Central Station at 909-387-3545. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to We-Tip at 800-782-7463.

Bail for Blackwell-Tallen was set at $250,000 pending his initial appearance in San Bernardino County Superior Court, which was scheduled for Tuesday.