Loma Linda nurse uses music to help patients and fellow health workers cope with COVID-19

A musician and emergency trauma nurse at Loma Linda University Medical Center is on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, delivering care to patients while also performing songs to help them and his coworkers cope with the health crisis.

Tad Worku canceled the tour planned for the release of his album and went back to the hospital to help treat patients amid the nurse shortage caused by the pandemic.

The musician created new songs through his painful first-hand accounts of watching patients take their last breath — music he says he composed and played for stressed out or grieving staff members to help them get through their shifts and long days.

Worku’s music can be found on his website and social media accounts.

Kareen Wynter reports for the KTLA 5 News on Nov. 22, 2020.