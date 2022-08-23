A Loma Linda man accused of molesting a child was found guilty and sentenced to four months in prison following a trial in San Bernardino County.

Now authorities warn there could be other victims who were sexually abused by the former pastor.

Harold Dien is shown in a photo released by the San Bernardino Police Department on March 16, 2018.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Investigators arrested Harold Dien in 2018 after receiving a tip that he sexually assaulted an underage girl. Deputies searched the 57-year-old man’s home in Loma Linda and found enough evidence to charge him with molesting the girl.

Few details were given about the abuse, but officials said at the time of his arrest that it did not occur in the church. Dien was affiliated with a church in Upland and in Orange County, officials said at the time.

Earlier this month, Dien was found guilty on all charges and sentenced to 120 days in jail. He was also required to register as a “Tier 1” sex offender for the next ten years. Tier 1 is considered the lowest of California’s Tiered Sex Offender Registry, according to the state Department of Justice.

During Dien’s trial, another victim came forward and accused him of sexual assault. Despite his conviction, investigators believe there are more victims or witnesses who have not yet been contacted by detectives.

The Sheriff’s Department is urging anyone with information about Dien or any other alleged abuse to come forward and contact the Crimes Against Children Unit at 909-890-4901. Anonymous tips can also be made online.