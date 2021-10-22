Lompoc man arrested for sex crimes involving children: Sheriff’s Office

Edward Norman Hill Lewis, shown in this undated photo, faces multiple felony charges for a series of alleged sex crimes. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office)

A Lompoc man has been arrested for alleged sex crimes involving multiple children, and detectives are seeking additional victims, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

Deputies first learned in July about alleged crimes committed by Edward Norman Hill Lewis, 43, and a monthslong investigation revealed “several additional sexual assault survivors who have reported incidents occurring throughout Santa Barbara County and date back as far as the early 2000’s,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Lewis was arrested Tuesday and faces multiple felony charges, including forcible lewd act upon a child under 14 years old, lewd act upon a child 14-15 years old, possession of child pornography, communicating with a minor to solicit a sexual act and sexual battery, authorities said.

Lewis is being held on $200,000 bail at the Santa Barbara County Jail.

Detectives have interviewed numerous survivors, but the investigation remains ongoing, as authorities believe there could be other victims who have not yet come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Roy at 805-681-4150. Tipsters can also call the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s anonymous tip line at 805-681-4171.

Survivors of sexual assault can also call Standing Together to End Sexual Assault at 805-564-3696 and the North County Rape Crisis & Child Protection Center at 805-736-7273 for confidential medical and legal information, and counseling.