Long-awaited winter storm to bring rain, snow to parts of Southern California Wednesday

A winter storm will finally bring some rain and mountain snow to the Southland Wednesday.

Showers are expected to arrive in the Los Angeles area around 10 a.m. and continue through about 4 p.m., making for a wet afternoon commute.

Forecasters are calling for between .10 and .25 inches of rain for some coastal and valley locations. Mountain and foothill areas could see between .25 and .50 inches of rain.

Oh hey, look! Finally a storm has come to visit SoCal! Check out this IR loop of a nice little storm that will bring Ventura and LA Counties and points south some much-needed rain. We're not expecting a lot, but we'll take it! Don't forget to grab that ☔ today 😉 #CAwx #LArain pic.twitter.com/nEquueZBuT — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 3, 2021

Higher rain totals are possible in areas that may be hit by thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

Drivers are warned to be on the lookout for areas of flooding.

Cold temperatures are also expected to return with Wednesday’s storm.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued cold-weather alerts through Thursday for the Antelope Valley and Los Angeles County mountains.

“Children, the elderly, and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather. Extra precaution should be taken to ensure they don’t get too cold when they are outside,” said Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis.

“There are places where people can go to stay warm, such as shelters or other public facilities. We also want to remind people not to use stoves, barbeques or ovens to heat their homes due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning,” Davis said.

Snow levels are expected to remain above 5,000 feet with 2 to 4 inches of snow possible above the 6,000-foot mark.

Drier, warmer conditions are expected to return Thursday.