Travelers will soon be able to fly from Long Beach to Portland, Oregon and Boise, Idaho courtesy of Southwest Airlines.

The Long Beach Airport and Southwest announced that the airport would be adding the new nonstop service in the fall.

The flights will be offered on Saturdays and Sundays beginning on Oct. 7.

With this newest service, the Long Beach Airport now offers nonstop service to 24 destinations around the country — the highest total in the airport’s 100-year history.

In January, the airport welcomed weekly direct flights to New Orleans, also aboard Southwest. The budget airline was also awarded additional slots at Long Beach Airport in February, including daily service to Albuquerque, New Mexico, Colorado Springs, Colorado and El Paso, Texas. Those flights will be taking off later this year.

Seasonal flights to Maui, Hawaii also are making a return in 2023.

Despite only providing service at Long Beach Airport since 2016, Southwest currently offers more flights out of LGB than any other airline.

“We love seeing our route map fill up with more and more exciting destinations, and this new weekend nonstop link with the Pacific Northwest is a very welcome addition to the service Southwest offers daily in these markets,” said Long Beach Airport Director Cynthia Guidry.

Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson said the new weekend routes will provide “valuable connectivity” between Southern California and the Pacific Northwest.

Tickets for the new services to Boise and Portland can be purchased right now on Southwest.com.