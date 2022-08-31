A sign is displayed outside a DC Health monkeypox vaccine clinic on Aug. 5, 2022. (Patrick Semansky/Associated Press)

You can now receive a monkeypox vaccine without making an appointment in Long Beach, the city’s health department announced Wednesday.

“Making the MPX vaccine readily accessible to those at high risk continues to be our top priority,” said Mayor Robert Garcia in a press release. “Opening up our clinics to allow non-appointments will ensure that we vaccinate and protect people quickly, efficiently, and equitably.”

The walkup vaccine option will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The vaccination site will be located at Parking Lot #1 at Long Beach City College Pacific Coast Campus (PCC), on the corner of Orange Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway. The site will be open Tuesdays through Fridays between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and reopen from 4 to 7 p.m.

The site will also be open on Saturdays between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Even though the city offers walkup vaccine options, Long Beach’s Health Department still encourages people to make vaccine appointments because of the limited supply. Those who won’t be making vaccine appointments must determine if they meet the vaccine eligibility requirements before receiving the shot.

Long Beach has updated its vaccine elibility requirements to include individuals that:

have been exposed to someone with monkeypox and do not have symptoms.

attended an event/venue with a high risk of exposure to someone with confirmed monkeypox.

is immunocompromised, including those with advanced or uncontrolled HIV, who may be at high risk for severe disease.

identifies as a Gay or bisexual man and transgender person: Who are on HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP). Who attended saunas, bathhouses, sex clubs, circuit parties, or sex parties where they had anonymous sex or sex with multiple partners. With a diagnosis of gonorrhea or early syphilis within the past 12 months. Who had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the last 14 days,



Gay or bisexual men and transgender people who had skin-to-skin or intimate contact (e.g., kissing, hugging) with persons at large venues or events in the past 14 days.

Persons of any gender or sexual orientation who engaged in commercial and/or transactional sex in the past 14 days (e.g., sex in exchange for money, shelter, food, and other goods or needs).

People interested in making a vaccine appointment can do so through the MyTurn.ca.gov vaccination portal.

California also released new data regarding the number of people who have tested positive for monkeypox and vaccine distributions.

Approximately 4,000 MPX cases have been reported in 38 counties. Los Angeles County has about 1,500 cases. The state has received nearly 145,000 vaccine vitals, while L.A. County has received approximately 58,000.

California hasn’t reported any monkeypox-related deaths, but 110 people have been hospitalized.