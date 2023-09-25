Next time you’re driving through Long Beach, slow down. Speed limits are set to be lowered in the city, including dozens to 20 mph or slower.

The City Council approved the changes in December, and now, the city is beginning the process of phasing in the changes on 111 street segments.

The segments, which total 92 miles, “include streets in all types of neighborhoods in every council district,” the city said on its website.

“Notably, 50 segments totaling 37.7 miles will now have speed limits of 20 mph or less,” city officials added.

Dozens of Long Beach streets will soon see lower speed limits, as shown in this Sept. 25, 2023, map provided by the city.

“The City of Long Beach is leading the way in making our streets safer for all types of commuters,” Mayor Rex Richardson said in a news release. “Not only will these changes encourage more walking and bicycling, reduce noise, and enrich our neighborhoods and business districts— but these speed limit reductions can help save lives.”

Long Beach might also soon see speed cameras, as the city is part of a pilot project that would allow speed cameras and other so-called safety systems. That bill awaits Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature.

Other participants include Glendale and Los Angeles, as well as San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose.

To see which streets will be affected, visit the Long Beach website.