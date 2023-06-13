A floating playground is shown in the waters off a Long Beach beach in this undated photo provided by the city.

Long Beach residents will soon have the chance to stay cool while staying active this summer, as the city brings back its popular inflatable aquatic playgrounds at two local beaches.

The inflatable “Wibit” playgrounds will be blown up and placed in the water just off the Alamitos Beach and Bayshore Avenue beach beginning this Friday.

Admission is free and the inflatable playgrounds will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and remain in place through Sept. 4.

Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson said the inflatable playgrounds create a welcoming environment at the city’s beaches and provides the community a free, fun activity in the “hot days of summer.”

The Alamitos Beach playground includes multiple floating structures, including “springboards, bouncers, monkey bars and other elements to encourage water play”, the city said in a news release. The Bay Shore Avenue beach playground includes multiple climbing structures, bouncers and domes.

“Last summer, our shoreline was a major destination for family-friendly fun in the sun, thanks to the Alamitos Beach Wibit floating playground,” said Long Beach Vice Mayor Cindy Allen. “We’re so excited to welcome it back again this year for our residents and visitors to enjoy all summer long.”

The Wibit playgrounds will be open during supervised lifeguard hours and all participants are required to pass a swim test before being allowed on them. Children nine and under must be accompanied by an adult, and life jackets and personal flotation devices will not be allowed while using the playgrounds.

Each swimmer who decides to use the playground equipment is doing so at their own risk and the city says it is not liable or responsible for any injuries.