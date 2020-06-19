Long Beach brothers arrested in stabbing death of 60-year-old man

A pair of brothers were arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a 60-year-old Long Beach man in April, with one accused of carrying out the crime and the other accused of attempting to cover it up.

Detectives tracked 35-year-old Enrique Cienfuegos to the Compton courthouse Thursday morning and arrested him on suspicion of murder in the April 6 killing, Long Beach police said in a news release.

The Long Beach resident had been at court for a preliminary hearing in an unrelated case, in which he’s charged with battery on a peace officer and resisting arrest stemming from an incident that took place on May 4 in Compton, according to Los Angeles County court and inmate records.

The records show Cienfuegos has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2003, including convictions for larceny, robbery, criminal conspiracy and possession of a controlled substance.

Investigators say they found evidence that tied Cienfuegos to the deadly stabbing, which occurred following a verbal dispute on the 400 block of Zone Court.

The victim died at the scene after being stabbed in the torso multiple times. He is still is not being publicly identified because officials have yet to contact his next of kin, said Sarah Ardalani, a spokesperson for the county coroner’s office.

A motive for the slaying is unknown.

Following the incident, detectives say Cienfuegos’s brother, 33-year-old Daniel Cienfuegos of Long Beach, intimidated potential witnesses in an effort to stop them from coming forward and to help his sibling conceal evidence and avoid apprehension.

Daniel Cienfuegos was arrested later Thursday morning outside a Long Beach residence and booked on $500,000 bail on suspicion of witness intimidation and acting as an accessory after the fact, police said.

Enrique Cienfuegos was being held on $2 million bail. Both men remained in custody Friday afternoon, inmate records show.

Police said they expect to ask county prosecutors to file charges in the case early next week.