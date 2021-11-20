Long Beach business owner’s homophobic rant draws ire of community

A Long Beach business owner went on a homophobic tirade after he was denied service at a local brewery due to his lack of a mask, and a video captured the rant.

The man, who identifies himself in the video as Rakesh Desai, the owner of R Bar, was upset at the staff and patrons of Beachwood Brewing.

“Do you guys think that you’re hot (expletive) because you want to wear a mask? Mother-(expletive)!” Desai can be seen saying.

The video began circulating after an employee shared it to the group Long Beach Food Scene.

“They thought it was important to share but didn’t want to do it themselves in fear of repercussions,” said Brian Addison of Long Beach Food Scene.

In the video, Desai can be heard using anti-gay slurs multiple times.

“You won’t give me your name? Why would you because you are a (expletive)! You are nothing, nothing, nothing!” Desai later added.

Addison said downtown Long Beach is “a hyper-gay-friendly city.”

“It’s doubly insulting and audacious that he goes on such a anti-queer rant in a place that supports the queer community so much,” Addison added.

This isn’t Desai’s “first time at this rodeo” when it comes to controversy, Addison said, noting that the bar owner has been accused of using racial slurs in the past.

Long Beach resident Vanessa Amaya said she was insulted by Desai.

“He looks me straight in the eye and says, ‘(Expletive) you, (expletive) Mexicans, go back to where you came from. (Expletive) you, get the (expletive) out of here!’” she said.

In the video, Desai tells the people he’s arguing with to never come into his business, but it appears there’s little chance of that happening.

“I’m never coming to your place! Are you kidding me,” a Beachwood employee can be heard replying.