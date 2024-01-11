Are you as head over heels for good deals just as much as you are for your significant other?

If you’re ready to tie the knot but don’t want to break the bank to do it, a tiny little chapel not far from the ocean is offering massive discounts for those wanting to elope on Cupid’s birthday.

For one day only, Feb. 14, of course, Cute Little Wedding Chapel in Long Beach will get you and your partner hitched for only $14. It’s the seventh consecutive year the chapel has offered the deal, which it says breaks tradition with other chapels that jack up their prices for Valentine’s Day ceremonies.

The Cute Little Wedding Chapel does daily quick-service ceremonies with venues including the “Tropical Terrace,” an outdoor location that features a bamboo arch with a lush green backdrop. The indoor wedding chapel is more traditional, sophisticated and classy — and climate-controlled.

Ceremonies will take place beginning at 8 a.m. and the marathon day of “I do” will end around 6 p.m.

Each couple is allowed a maximum of four guests, lest ye be charged the full price for your ceremony.

Couples should come with their marriage license already in hand, or be prepared to purchase one at the chapel for $85 with a $90 notary free, bringing the wedding grand total to $175.

You can also purchase additional add-ons like wedding bands (the rings, not performers), bridal bouquets, pictures and video.

Most ceremonies will be performed by Alan Katz who has married more than 6,500 couples and was recently featured in the Hulu series “Prank Panel” with Johnny Knoxville.

Great Officiants, which owns the chapel, also has Elvis impersonator officiants, although it’s unclear if that’s an available upgrade for the limited-time offer.

To book your $14 wedding ceremony at Cute Little Wedding Chapel, click here.