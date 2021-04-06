Long Beach City Council to vote on housing migrant children at convention center

The Long Beach City Council will vote Tuesday on whether to house up to 1,000 unaccompanied migrant children at the city’s convention center.

During a 4:30 p.m. meeting, the council is expected to approve plans to provide shelter, food and some recreational activities at the Long Beach Convention Center, Mayor Robert Garcia said. The humanitarian crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border has led to overcrowding of underage migrants at several Border Patrol facilities, a problem the Biden administration is working to resolve with the help of local governments like the city of Long Beach.

The convention center would be used to provide housing for 90 to 100 days, likely getting set up in the next week or two if the plans are approved.

Garcia said he hopes the city can provide the sort of refuge he received as a child emigrating to the U.S.

“I came to the U.S. when I was 5 years old, and I’m grateful that I had kind and loving people in this country that welcomed my family. We were poor,” Garcia said. “We didn’t have a lot … and you know, I got a chance to go to college and now lead this great city. And I think these kids just need an opportunity to thrive.”

The Office of Refugee Settlement within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is working with local governments to provide federal funding for migrant housing. Federal funding will go towards leasing the convention center and covering other costs for running the facility.

While the city is expected to approve the plans, they have faced some opposition including from Long Beach Area Republicans, a local political group.