Long Beach city employee arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting 5-year-old girl a decade ago

Long Beach police arrested a city employee Thursday on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl about 10 years ago, authorities said.

Paul Skelly, 35, is being held on $100,000 bail in connection with the assault after the victim came forward to authorities on Jan. 10, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Skelly is a family friend of the victim, and the assault occurred near Carson Street and Orange Avenue, police said.

Skelly, a resident of Long Beach, has been an employee with the city’s Department of Financial Management for 13 years. Police said he was suspended without pay — pending the outcome of the investigation — after officers arrested him about 3:45 p.m. at his workplace at 2600 N. Temple Ave.

According to police, the allegations are not related to his employment with the city of Long Beach.

Skelly is being held on suspicion of a felony charge of sexual abuse involving a minor, police said.

“Detectives believe there may be additional victims who were acquainted with Skelly, therefore a photo of the suspect is not being released at this time while the investigation is continuing,” the Long Beach Police Department said in a news release.

Anyone with information can call Detective Hector Gomez 562-570-7321.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit a tip to L.A. Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app on a smartphone (available at the Apple App store and Google Play), or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.