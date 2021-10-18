Long Beach city officials considering sanctioned homeless encampments

A homeless woman walks with her dog inside a 75 beds emergency shelter at the Martin Luther King Jr Park to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 in Long Beach on April 11, 2020. (APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)

Long Beach officials are looking at the possibility of creating sanctioned homeless encampments in the city.

The Homeless Services Advisory Committee recently started looking into the possibility, and a report was requested by and given to officials.

Other West Coast cities like Seattle, San Francisco and Portland have sanctioned homeless encampments in place, and officials say these types of encampments are a potentially low-cost and safe way to provide for homeless people.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 11 a.m. on Oct. 18, 2021.