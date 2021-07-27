Long Beach city workers will be required to test for COVID if they’re unvaccinated, mayor says

Members of the California National Guard fill syringes with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at a site in Long Beach on March 5, 2021. (Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

City employees in Long Beach who aren’t vaccinated against the coronavirus will be required to get tested each week, the mayor said Tuesday.

The move comes a day after California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a similar mandate for millions of state employees and health care workers.

Mayor Robert Garcia made Long Beach’s decision public in a series of tweets Tuesday, saying he strongly supported the governor’s policy.

“The standard for those who serve the public must follow the best science available,” Garcia wrote. “I hope that cities and counties across the state will take similar actions. It’s time we beat this pandemic.”

Garcia added that 72% of Long Beach employees are already vaccinated. That’s the same as the proportion of Long Beach residents over 18 who are vaccinated.

California’s new vaccine rules take effect next month. Garcia did not say when Long Beach’s would go into effect.

A similar move is being discussed by Los Angeles city officials amid a spike in infections among police officers, the Los Angeles Times reported.

At 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti and City Council President Nury Martinez are scheduled to hold a briefing on the city’s pandemic response. They haven’t revealed what will be discussed, but an update to the city’s vaccination policies is possible.

Officials are working to push more people to get vaccinated as the delta variant is spurring a new surge in cases and threatening California’s broad reopening.

On Monday, L.A. County announced that hospitalizations have followed the spike in cases, nearly doubling in the last two weeks. Public health experts say low vaccination rates in vulnerable communities and more unmasked mingling have helped the delta variant spread.

While about 62% of all L.A. County residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated, inoculation rates have stagnated in recent weeks. A similar trend is being seen statewide, where 62% of all eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

“An individual’s choice not to get vaccinated is now impacting the rest of us in a profound and devastating and deadly way,” Newsom said Monday.