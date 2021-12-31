Long Beach closes beaches after 2 to 4 million gallons of untreated sewage spills into Dominguez Channel

A beach closure sign is seen in Long Beach. (City of Long Beach via Twitter)

Long Beach has closed its local beaches after receiving word Thursday that 2 to 4 million gallons of untreated sewage was discharged into the Dominguez Channel.

The sewage spill occurred in the city of Carson and was caused by the failure of a 48-inch sewer main line, the California Office of Emergency Services reported.

The Dominguez Channel flows into the Los Angeles Harbor at the Port of Los Angeles.

A water-quality inspection team will be monitoring the affected beach sites and all swimming areas will be closed until the water quality meets state requirements, the city of Long Beach stated in a news release.

Long Beach has about 7 miles of public beach, where water samples are tested routinely for public safety.

For updates on the status of Long Beach water quality, the public can call the Water Hotline at 562-570-4199 or follow the city’s Twitter feed.

