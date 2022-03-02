Long Beach closes beaches after thousands of gallons of sewage spills into L.A. River

A beach closed sign is seen in an undated file photo. (Nexstar DC photo)

A spill that sent tens of thousands of gallons of sewage into the Los Angeles River prompted officials to close all Long Beach coastal swimming areas Wednesday.

Approximately 30,000 to 40,000 gallons of sewage was discharged into the river on Tuesday, according to a Los Angeles County Department of Public Works report that Long Beach officials received Wednesday.

The spill originated in the city of Paramount and was caused by a grease-clogged sewer line, according to a news release from the city of Long Beach.

A health inspection team will monitor the water quality along the affected beach sites until results comply with state water quality standards, the release stated.

In compliance with state law, about seven miles of public beach has been closed to protect the safety of the public, the city of Long Beach stated.

The public can call the Water Hotline at 562-570-4199 for latest water quality updates or visit longbeach.gov/beachwaterquality.