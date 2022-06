A temporary COVID-19 program in Long Beach has allowed local restaurants and other businesses to construct temporary outdoor parklets to expand operations onto sidewalks.

With the program now set to expire on June 30, the Long Beach City Council on Tuesday will consider extending the initiative another month. The council is also expected to hear a presentation on the feasibility of making the program permanent.

Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 14, 2022.