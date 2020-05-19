Long Beach considers use of sidewalks, parking lots to help restaurants with social distancing

The city of Long Beach is considering a plan to allow restaurants the use of sidewalks, parking lots and other outdoor spaces in an effort to help with social distancing as they move closer to fully reopening.

A vote on what is being called the open streets initiative is expected to come Tuesday evening when City Council members are scheduled to meet, Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia stated in a Facebook post.

“Opening up streets and other public spaces to new uses creates more room for people to be outside, spend time with the community, and support local businesses without overcrowding,” Garcia said.

Although some COVID-19 related restrictions have been lifted on California businesses, dining rooms remain closed per state and local health orders.

The open streets initiative is designed to help restaurants safely expand outdoor dining into open spaces, Garcia said.

The initiative works in conjunction with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control’s plan to issue temporary catering authorizations.

An authorization will allow businesses with an alcohol license to serve customers outdoors, Eater Los Angeles reported.

In March, the Alcoholic Beverage Control agreed to temporarily allow restaurants to sell cocktails and alcohol to customers picking up to-go orders.