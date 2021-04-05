Long Beach Convention Center to temporarily house 1,000 unaccompanied migrant children

The Long Beach Convention Center is poised to become the second temporary facility in California to hold migrant children who traveled to the southern U.S. border without their parents or legal guardians.

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia said in an interview Monday that migrant children could begin arriving within a week. The San Diego Convention Center started taking in migrant children late last month. Federal authorities also have requested to use Camp Roberts, a California Army National Guard base along the Central Coast.

The contract still must be approved by the Long Beach City Council, which will hold a special meeting Tuesday to decide whether to move forward. The plan is not expected to face opposition.

The Long Beach facility, which has 400,000 square feet of space, would ramp up to hold as many as 1,000 children at a time. The city’s contract with the federal Health and Human Services Department, which oversees the Office of Refugee Resettlement, would last between 90 and 120 days, until Aug. 2.

