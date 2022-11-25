A man using a wheelchair was struck and killed by a vehicle in Long Beach on Thanksgiving Day.

Long Beach Police responded to the area of Long Beach Boulevard and 27th Street around 12:42 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from critical injuries after being struck by a car. Despite life-saving measures, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say a Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on Long Beach Boulevard when the victim, who was using a crosswalk and traveling in a wheelchair, was struck by the driver.

Authorities say the driver remained at the scene and was cooperative during the investigation.

“At this time, it is unknown if the driver or the pedestrian had the right of way, however, neither speed nor distracted or impaired driving is believed to be a factor in this collision,” officials said.

The victim’s family will be notified after the man’s identity has been confirmed by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The deadly case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Shawn Loughlin or Detective Kelsey Myers of the Long Beach Police Department Collision Investigation Detail at 562-570-7355.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through LA Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.lacrimestoppers.org.