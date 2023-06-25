More than 100 dancers from across Southern California performed Sunday as part of the Long Beach Cultural Dance Festival held at the Museum of Latin American Art.

The first annual event combined workshops, competitions and performances of many different dance styles, including belly dancing, Bollywood routines, Afro-contemporary dance and many others.

“We’re here to basically celebrate multi-cultural dance and the performing arts as well,” Chelsea Diaz, a co-producer of the festival, told KTLA. “The dance industry is kind of lacking in cultural representation, so we really wanted to bring an event together that can invite all of the smaller, marginalized groups like ours to be able to have the experience of a dance competition.”

Solimar Salas, with the Museum of Latin American Art, told KTLA that the museum was honored to be a part of the festival.

Festival attendees take part in a dance workshop on the Long Beach Cultural Dance Festival on June 25, 2023. (KTLA)

Dancers performing at the Long Beach Cultural Dance Festival on June 25, 2023. (KTLA)

“Dance is just another form of art, so for us as a museum, it’s an honor to be able to collaborate in this event that specifically targets the different cultures and the different ways that dance represents and allows us to share with our background and our cultural experiences.”

KTLA Photojournalist Phil Ige reports.