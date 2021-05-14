Long Beach DACA recipients allowed to travel outside the U.S. and come back legally after suing Biden administration

People hold signs during a rally in support of the Supreme Court's ruling in favor of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, in San Diego on June 18, 2020. (SANDY HUFFAKER/AFP via Getty Images)

After a Long Beach educational organization sued the Biden administration last month, several dozen immigrants have received travel permits to study abroad.

The approvals came just in time for the students’ trip to Mexico, which is part of a Cal State Long Beach program and is scheduled to begin Saturday.

All the applicants have been spared from deportation under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA), which temporarily shields so-called Dreamers who came to the United States as children and have lived here without legal immigration status. A provision under DACA allows for legal travel for work, school or humanitarian reasons.

The complaint filed against the Biden administration in April had sought a response from immigration authorities to the applications that 84 Dreamers submitted nine months ago. They’d had to push their trip back by five months because of the delayed reply.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

